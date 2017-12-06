× Lebanon County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for production of child porn, enticing a minor to engage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Kerry Tropasso, 36, will serve up to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for his crimes.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Tropasso was involved in an online relationship with a minor where he recorded the minor engaging in sexually explicit activity and then uploaded digital images to a commercial printing service.

It was found that Tropasso also possessed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of suspected child pornography, some of which depicted children in chains being raped by adults.

Some of these images included children as young as five years old.

Now, Tropasso will serve time.

The case was brought forth as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.