× Lebanon man accused of strangling woman during domestic incident

LEBANON — A 21-year-old Lebanon man is facing Simple Assault and other charges after police say he choked a woman during a domestic incident Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 4:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lafayette Street, according to Lebanon City Police.

Elmer Medina-Irizarry allegedly choked the victim, causing her difficulty in breathing, and then threw her to the floor. He also is accused of picking up a couch while the victim and her infant child were sitting on it. The infant was in a car seat at the time, police say.

Medina-Irizarry allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been located. Police are still searching for him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of Simple Assault (domestic violence related), Strangulation, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.