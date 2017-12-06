MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Samantha Dean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Samantha Dean is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Samantha goes to Mazie Gable Elementary school in Red Lion, and she is in 6th grade. She is in the school choir and she loves to read and write. She loves to drawl, and shows a lot of interest in building things. Maybe we will have a graphics designer or an architect in our family in the future. We are very excited and are very proud of the good grades and enthusiasm she shows in school.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)