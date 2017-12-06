Middletown man facing mandatory 25 year sentence after conviction under “Three Strikes” law

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown man is facing a mandatory 25 year sentence, after being convicted under Pennsylvania’s “Three Strikes” law.

Alfred Carrera was found guilty of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and terroristic threats.

The conviction is Carrera’s third strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, meaning that he is facing a mandatory sentence starting at 25 years.

On November 16, 2016 around 5 p.m., the victim was eating dinner at the Hardee’s restaurant in Middletown when Carrera came up from behind her and grabbed her car keys and wallet before running out to the parking lot.

Carrera’s girlfriend, Lisa Smith, was waiting outside for him.

The victim attempted to stop Carrera from stealing her vehicle, but he told the victim to “Get the f— out of the way b—- or I’ll shoot you.”

She immediately called 911, and Carrera and Smith were arrested three days later following a high speed chase in the stolen vehicle.

That pursuit was captured on the dash cam video that can be seen above.

During Carrera’s trial, that video was played for the jury.

Now, Carrera will serve time, and his sentencing is scheduled for early 2018.