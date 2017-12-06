× PA House passes bill prohibiting credit card skimmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is looking to crack down on those who use card skimming devices.

On Wednesday, the House passed legislation, unanimously, that would make it illegal to possess any device capable of accessing information encoded on the computer chip, magnetic strip or stripe of a credit/debit card, the official release states.

The bill was sponsored by York Township Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill.

“I’d like to thank my House colleagues for advancing the bill less than a month after we introduced it at a news conference in Harrisburg,” said Phillips-Hill. “With co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle and from all four corners of the Commonwealth, it’s obvious this is a statewide issue. I’m hoping we can soon move the legislation through the Senate and onto Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.”