Police identify woman killed in Franklin County house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The woman killed in Tuesday’s house fire in Washington Township has been identified as 77-year-old Louise Francis Auvil, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The victim’s husband, 75-year-old Terry Keith Auvil, suffered minor burn injuries, police add. He was to be released from the hospital today.

Cats were located in the residence but it is unknown how many were inside during the time of the blaze, according to police.

The cause of the fire is being classified as undetermined following an investigation conducted by the State Police Fire Marshal. There were no indications that foul play was involved.