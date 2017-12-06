× Police investigating possible child abduction incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a possible child abduction incident.

On December 5 at approximately 3:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was going for a run when a man approached her and asked if she wanted a ride.

When she declined, the male suspect grabbed her, but she was able to punch him and run home.

The victim told police there was a black SUV parked in the area where the incident occurred.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 30’s or early 40’s, with dark hair. He was of a thinner build, and stood about 5’9″.

You can contact the Northwest Regional Police Department at 717-367-8481 with any information.