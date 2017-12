× Police seek Lancaster man who violated protected person court order

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a Lancaster man who violated a court order after returning to the property of a protected person.

Louis Malave, 31, is charged with indirect criminal attempt.

Anyone with information on Malave’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use the anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.