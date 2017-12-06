× Poll: Should states offer a third gender option on birth certificates?

WASHINGTON– One state is considering a third gender option on its birth certificates.

On Tuesday, Washington state held a public hearing, asking for comments on a proposal that would allow a third gender option to be on the state’s birth certificates.

According to FOXNews, the new rule could take effect as early as next year, and would allow parents to select an “X” option, rather than male or female.

Currently, Washington allows people to change their gender from male to female and vice versa, but the proposed rule would be the first non-binary option, according to KUOW-FM.

The rule would also allow children to make the change with the consent of their parents and with a doctor’s note.

Oregon was the first state that allowed people to select a gender-neutral license. California followed suit, also allowing non-binary birth certificates.

Our question is, should states offer a third gender option on birth certificates?

