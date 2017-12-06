Rite Aid brings holiday cheer to families at Penn State Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin Co. -- Kids battling illnesses at Penn State Children's Hospital receive some holiday cheer, thanks to associates from Rite Aid in the greater Harrisburg area. The associates visited the hospital Wednesday, bringing with them toys for the young patients, and hosting a pizza lunch for their families.

Officials with the hospital say the event gives families who are confined to the hospital setting, a feeling of home during the holiday season.

"They might go back to their room and have this new toy to play with," says Gil Pak, Operations Director with the hospital. "It distracts them from all the other stuff, the IV pulls, the bumps, the beeps, the bells all that that's going on around them."

The hospital visit is part of Rite Aid's partnership with Children's Miracle Network hospitals around the country.