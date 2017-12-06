× Seasonable highs, sunshine, and a bit of a breeze for Thursday

EXTRA LAYERS

This evening the winds die down. Skies clear too. Temperatures fall into the 30s quickly. Overnight, under mostly clear skies, it is quiet and cold in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by morning. Afternoon sunshine diminishes with the increase of cloud cover but not before highs reach the lower and middle 40s. As an area of low pressure moves northeast hugging the coast, clouds stay persistent for Friday. The moisture with the system stays east of our area. It is a colder day in the middle and upper 30s. Strong upper level energy swings through over the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The next system is much stronger and knocks temperatures down and brings a few flakes for the overnight into Sunday. Highs are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Saturday, after a cold morning in the 20s. By Sunday, the clouds are persistent, the winds are gusty, and snow flurries are expected, keeping temperatures from moving much from the lower 30s.



ARCTIC TRAIN CONTINUES

Temperatures moderate Monday. Winds are calmer and more sunshine begins the week. Readings respond into the lower 40s. However, our next Arctic blast is quickly arriving by Tuesday. Light snow showers are possible and temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 30s. Morning lows Wednesday plummet to the lower 20s. The winds become quite gusty, so wind chill readings are expected in the teens with actual air temperatures only climbing to the lower 30s. Sunshine mixes with clouds during the afternoon. Another Arctic shot moves in later in the week.



