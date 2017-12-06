Shelter worker accused of sexually abusing homeless residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A New York City Department of Homeless Services employee has been arrested and charged for sexual misconduct, officials announced Tuesday.

Clyde Johnson, 54, of Queens has worked for the DHS as a Community Coordinator and Housing Specialist since July 2015, according to WPIX. He is accused of sexually abusing women who were residents of the Auburn Family Shelter in Brooklyn both on- and off-site.

“This employee preyed on vulnerable New Yorkers, using his position to sexually exploit the very shelter residents whom he was supposed to assist," New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters said. "Disturbing sexual misconduct by a City employee is inexcusable and cannot be tolerated.”

The alleged assaults took place in April and July 2017, according to the DOI’s investigation. Two incidents reportedly took place at the Auburn Family Shelter, a third took place on Myrtle Avenue and a fourth took place on a moving bus in Brooklyn.

Johnson was charged with five counts of forcible touching, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and four counts of second-degree harassment.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is prosecuting the case.

“This defendant allegedly abused his position of authority to exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Such conduct is not only criminal, but offensive and unacceptable. We will now seek to hold him accountable for his actions,” Gonzalez said,

Johnson’s bail has been set at $8,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.