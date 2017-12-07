45 cadets mark graduation from HACC police academy
HARRISBURG — Members of the local law enforcement community, along with family and friends, recently celebrated the graduation of 45 cadets from the 112th municipal Police Academy at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
HACC’s Police Academy is the second largest in Pennsylvania, with two full-time and one part-time basic training programs offered each year. The curriculum will be expanded to 25 weeks in 2018.
Several of the graduating cadets received outstanding achievement awards. The award recipients of the 112th police academy graduation were:
- Roy James Byler, Most Inspirational Award
- Anthony Owen Cummings, Driving Award
- Cameron Michael Flore, Academic Award
- Cameron Michael Flore, Physical Fitness Award
- Jesse Hunter Main, Firearms Award
The graduates and police departments they serve are:
- Jason David Beiler, Manheim Township Police Department
- John Michael Brubaker, Manheim Township Police Department
- Anthony Owen Cummings, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Cody Alan Davis, Waynesboro Police Department
- Jamie Marie DiMartile, Spring Garden Township Police Department
- Joshua Allen Elkins, Waynesboro Police Department
- Thomas Michael Ewald, York City Police Department
- Brock Allen Fasnacht, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Robert Allen Fitzkee, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Francisco Justin Gonzalez, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Logan Ellis Hess, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department
- Matthew Allen Kieselowsky, Swatara Township Police Department
- Connor Joseph Leggore, Lower Paxton Township Police Department
- Jesse Hunter Main, York Area Regional Police Department
- Stephen Angel Marte, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Cody Allen Miele, Lower Paxton Township Police Department
- Lauren Christine Neely, Ferguson Township Police Department
- Daniel Miguel Neve, Swatara Township Police Department
- Joshua James Newcomer, Carlisle Police Department
- Adam Elijah Nothstein, York City Police Department
- Skyler John Ososkie, Ferguson Township Police Department
- Joseph Arlie Palmer Jr., York City Police Department
- Devin Pratt Lee Pickel, Manheim Township Police Department
- Cody Allan Rebuck, Catawissa Borough Police Department
- Martise RaSean Scott, Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- Daniel Raymond Signore, Chambersburg Borough Police Department
- Shelly Elayne Stevick, Penn State University Police Department
- Clayton George Swartz, York City Police Department
- Matthew Lee Wade, Chambersburg Borough Police Department
- Tyler Wayne Wagner, Manheim Township Police Department
- Eshia Ka’Jean Willingham, Penn State University Police Department
Graduates not yet affiliated with law enforcement agencies are:
- Justin Barrett Alston
- Roy James Byler
- Bradley Richard Corliss
- Tyler David Fleming
- Cameron Michael Flore
- Ross Patrick Griffin
- Cameron Steven Gross
- Andrew James Jacoby
- Jacob Samuel Levin
- John Robert Marsh Jr.
- Ronald L. Quinn Jr.
- Joshua Thomas Stambaugh
- Jared Christian Uber
- Elijah Steven Vardzel
Since 2000, more than 1,400 cadets have completed mandatory training at HACC required by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.