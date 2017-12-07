× 45 cadets mark graduation from HACC police academy

HARRISBURG — Members of the local law enforcement community, along with family and friends, recently celebrated the graduation of 45 cadets from the 112th municipal Police Academy at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

HACC’s Police Academy is the second largest in Pennsylvania, with two full-time and one part-time basic training programs offered each year. The curriculum will be expanded to 25 weeks in 2018.

Several of the graduating cadets received outstanding achievement awards. The award recipients of the 112th police academy graduation were:

Roy James Byler, Most Inspirational Award

Anthony Owen Cummings, Driving Award

Cameron Michael Flore, Academic Award

Cameron Michael Flore, Physical Fitness Award

Jesse Hunter Main, Firearms Award

The graduates and police departments they serve are:

Jason David Beiler, Manheim Township Police Department

John Michael Brubaker, Manheim Township Police Department

Anthony Owen Cummings, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Cody Alan Davis, Waynesboro Police Department

Jamie Marie DiMartile, Spring Garden Township Police Department

Joshua Allen Elkins, Waynesboro Police Department

Thomas Michael Ewald, York City Police Department

Brock Allen Fasnacht, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Robert Allen Fitzkee, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Francisco Justin Gonzalez, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Logan Ellis Hess, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department

Matthew Allen Kieselowsky, Swatara Township Police Department

Connor Joseph Leggore, Lower Paxton Township Police Department

Jesse Hunter Main, York Area Regional Police Department

Stephen Angel Marte, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Cody Allen Miele, Lower Paxton Township Police Department

Lauren Christine Neely, Ferguson Township Police Department

Daniel Miguel Neve, Swatara Township Police Department

Joshua James Newcomer, Carlisle Police Department

Adam Elijah Nothstein, York City Police Department

Skyler John Ososkie, Ferguson Township Police Department

Joseph Arlie Palmer Jr., York City Police Department

Devin Pratt Lee Pickel, Manheim Township Police Department

Cody Allan Rebuck, Catawissa Borough Police Department

Martise RaSean Scott, Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Daniel Raymond Signore, Chambersburg Borough Police Department

Shelly Elayne Stevick, Penn State University Police Department

Clayton George Swartz, York City Police Department

Matthew Lee Wade, Chambersburg Borough Police Department

Tyler Wayne Wagner, Manheim Township Police Department

Eshia Ka’Jean Willingham, Penn State University Police Department

Graduates not yet affiliated with law enforcement agencies are:

Justin Barrett Alston

Roy James Byler

Bradley Richard Corliss

Tyler David Fleming

Cameron Michael Flore

Ross Patrick Griffin

Cameron Steven Gross

Andrew James Jacoby

Jacob Samuel Levin

John Robert Marsh Jr.

Ronald L. Quinn Jr.

Joshua Thomas Stambaugh

Jared Christian Uber

Elijah Steven Vardzel

Since 2000, more than 1,400 cadets have completed mandatory training at HACC required by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.