Bathfitters makes donation to American Cancer Society

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The American Cancer Society in Harrisburg received more than $52,000 from Bathfitters on Thursday.

Throughout the month of October, Bathfitters dedicated a portion of profits from remodeling jobs to the Cancer Society as part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. The goal of the campaign is to find a cure for breast cancer, and support patients in the area who are battling the disease.

"This donation is going to directly impact, and hopefully help, those that are already out there trying to find a cure," said Kathryn Tucker with the American Cancer Society. Tucker went on to say the money will also help patients who need transportation and a place to stay during treatment.

Donations can be made to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign until the end of this month.