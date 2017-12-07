× Beer & Wine Eatery opens at GIANT store on Eisenhower Drive in Hanover

HANOVER — GIANT Food Stores has opened a new Beer & Wine Eatery at its location on the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, the store announced Thursday.

The Hanover store will mark the opening with beer and wine tastings Friday from 5-7 p.m., GIANT says.

The new Beer & Wine Eatery will provide customers with an expansive selection of domestic and international wines for all tastes and budgets, as well as an assortment of beer — including craft, domestic, and imported.

“Just in time for the holiday season, our Beer & Wine Eatery can help save Hanover customers time with one stop shopping for food, beer and wine for all of their entertaining and gift giving needs,” said Erik Keptner, senior vice president of sales, merchandising and marketing for GIANT, in a release announcing the opening.

Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers can also choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads, and a wide selection of other beverages.

The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GIANT enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. Cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.

With this grand opening, a total of 52 GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets sell both beer and wine in Pennsylvania.