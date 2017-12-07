× Cheyney University drops its football program, the PSAC announces

LOCK HAVEN — Cheyney University has elected to drop its football program, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The Wolves compete in the PSAC East Division with Millersville, Kutztown, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, West Chester, Lock Haven and Shippensburg. Cheyney went 1-10 this past season, and has struggled for many years.

“We have been in contact with Cheyney University President Aaron Walton as he and his staff deliberated potential actions,” the PSAC’s statement reads. “The communications between the Conference and President Walton have been objective and forthright on both sides.

“These are very difficult times financially for many institutions of higher education in the country and the Commonwealth. Cheyney’s decision is a result of that.”

The PSAC said it will work with other member institutions to find potential opponents to fill the 10 open dates in the league schedule left by Cheyney’s departure.