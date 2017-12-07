× Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a motorcycle accident in York County, the county’s dispatch confirms.

The accident occurred on Kreutz Creek Road, close to where it passes under Route 30, dispatch adds.

Kreutz Creek Road is closed between Route 462 and Pleasant Valley Road.

The westbound ramp from Route 30 to Hallam is also closed.

The call came in around 4:55 p.m.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.