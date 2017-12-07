Cumberland County Honor Guard spreads Christmas cheer to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center veterans

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — More than 40 veterans residing at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were treated to an early Christmas by the Cumberland County Honor Guard this week, according to a release from Cumberland County Communications.

The veterans received a catered lunch, holiday music from the Sweet Adelines, and a visit from Santa.

The Honor Guard has hosted the event for more than 18 years, the release said. Members see it as a way to thank the veterans for their service and bring them some holiday cheer.

“Our Veterans have given so much for our Country,” said Neal Delisanti, director of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs Office. “The Honor Guard works to raise enough funds to give the Claremont vets a great Christmas and to personally thank these vets for their service.”

“Our Veterans look forward to this event all year,” said Nancy Hahn, Claremont’s activity director. “It’s a highlight for them. They enjoy the meal, meeting with the Honor Guard and of course, getting a gift from Santa.”

An all-volunteer organization, the Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for deceased veterans interred in Cumberland County, participates in patriotic events and assists Veterans with transportation to medical appointments.

For more information on the Cumberland County Honor Guard, please contact the Cumberland County Department of Veterans Affairs at (717) 240-6178 or email vetaffairs@ccpa.net.