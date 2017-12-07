Giant Food Stores donate to Salvation Army of York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Giant Food Stores are helping to combat hunger this holiday season, with donations to the Salvation Army. Thursday, Giant donated $35,000 to the Salvation Army of York, as part of its Feeding Our Neighbors Every Day campaign.

"It's very important because there's a great need for people right now that are going through some hard times," said Norma Escobar, family services director with the Salvation Army of York. "I'm sure that there are some people that we can reach with the help from Giant."

The holiday campaign is providing Salvation Army organizations across the country with $155,000 this year. The donations will help the Salvation Army provide nearly a million meals over the holidays.