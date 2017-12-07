× Lancaster General Hospital named a top teaching hospital nationwide

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Lancaster General Hospital has been named a top teaching hospital.

The Leapfrog Group , an independent hospital watchdog organization, named Lancaster General Hospital as the award recipient, nationally recognizing achievements in patient safety and quality of care.

The award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors an American hospital can receive.

“Patient safety and high-quality health care are Lancaster General Health’s two highest priorities,” said Jan Bergen, president and CEO of LG Health/Penn Medicine. “This national award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of our medical and dental staff to deliver exceptional patient care.”

Among thousands of hospitals in the country, LGH received a Top Teaching Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside:

10 Top Children’s Hospitals

45 Top General Hospitals

18 Top Rural Hospitals

36 Top Teaching Hospitals

Many areas of hospital care are considered when establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.

“We are proud to recognize Lancaster General Hospital as a 2017 Leapfrog Top Hospital. This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and the local community. The entire staff and board deserve praise for putting quality first and achieving results,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The selection of Top Hospitals 2017 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2017 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.