Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman to wear No. 34 in honor of Roy Halladay

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman will be sporting a new uniform number during the 2018 MLB season.

The Orioles right-hander announced on Twitter that he is wearing No. 34 in honor of Roy Halladay, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was killed when his plane crashed off the coast of Florida on November 7.

In the social media post, Gausman said that Halladay, a Colorado native like himself, instantly became his idol. Gausman added that “Roy gave me the inspiration that I could fulfill even my biggest of dreams — being a pitcher just like him.”

The 26-year-old concluded by saying that he will honor Halladay on and off the field.