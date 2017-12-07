Partly cloudy and chilly for Thursday, then turning colder as the work week ends

CHILLY END TO THE WEEK: The rest of the week is quiet in weather, but a seasonable chill remains in place. It’s a cold start to the morning, with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There’s sun mixed with clouds, and a breeze that makes wind chill values feel like the 20s. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the rest of Thursday, and a light breeze continues. Expect readings in the lower 40s, but wind chill values feel like the 30s. The overnight period brings more cold, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Friday is a colder day. There’s plenty of sunshine, but afternoon high temperatures only reach the middle to upper 30s. Friday evening plans are quite cold, so be sure to dress appropriately.

COLD WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The next system approaches Saturday, and after a sunny start, expect clouds to build later during the day. It’s a bit less cold, with readings near 40 degrees at their peak. There’s mostly cloudy skies through the night as a wave passes through, and it brings some flurries to the region. Very little to no accumulations are expected. A reinforcing shot of cold air slips in behind the system for Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures are cold, only in the lower 30s. Skies are partly sunny.

COLD IN PLACE NEXT WEEK: Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings reach the lower to middle 40s. The next system swings through just in time for Tuesday. Some overnight snow showers and flurries are possible, with some snow showers or even some light snow during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures turn cold again, with readings in the 30s. Yet another shot of cold air moves in behind this system, and it looks like the coldest thus far. Readings are in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!