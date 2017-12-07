× Police: New Holland man was asleep at the wheel when his car struck utility pole in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old New Holland man was asleep at the wheel when his car crashed into a utility pole on the 400 block of Diller Avenue in New Holland Thursday morning, police say.

Zachary Yorgey, of the first block of Diller Avenue, was traveling northbound on Diller Avenue at 9:15 a.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel, New Holland Police say. His car drifted off the road, striking the pole.

The crash severely damaged Yorgey’s vehicle, as well as the pole.

Yorgey was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

There is no word on whether Yorgey will face charges.