× Police, York County Drug Task Force make 4 arrests, seize drugs after overdose investigation

YORK — Springettsbury Township police and York County Drug Task Force members announced four arrests as the result of a drug investigation.

According to law enforcement officials, police and Task Force members were investigating an apparent heroin overdose death in Springettsbury Township during the early morning hours Wednesday. As part of the investigation, Lamar Lee Johnson, 30, no fixed address, was arrested after allegedly delivering a quantity of heroin to police.

As part of their continuing investigation, Task Force members arrested Brandon Lar-Kent Orr, 25, of the 200 block of Thackston Lane, Wednesday afternoon, police said. Orr was allegedly in possession of 10 grams of heroin when he arrived in a parking lot on the west end of the city. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered a backpack filled with 1,000 grams of cocaine and 700 grams of heroin, police said.

Orr’s girlfriend, Shainique Kali Johnson, 23, was arrested after police determined she assisted Orr with his heroin and cocaine dealing operation in the Thackston Lane area.

Wednesday night, Drug Task Force members executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Thackston Lane. There, officers discovered a half-ounce of cocaine and $26,000 in cash. Luis Enrique Minier, a.k.a. “Ceto,” 24, and Javiel Snellings, 24, both of that address, were taken into custody, police say.

Lamar Johnson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $50,000.

Minier, Orr and Shainique Johnson were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. Snellings was also charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. Bail was set at $500,000 for Orr, Snellings, and Minier.

York County District Attorney’s Office Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Sunday was pleased with the results of the investigation.

“We will continue to pursue drug trafficking in York County,” he said in a release announcing the arrests. “This investigation was initiated as a result of the death of a person. While pursuing the circumstances of this death, investigators at Springettsbury Township Police Department and the York County Drug Task Force ensured that the persons responsible for peddling this poison in our communities will be held accountable.”

Sunday noted heroin is commonly packaged in small bags which represent one dose of heroin.

“If broken down and packaged in this manner, this seizure represents 24,500 individual packages of heroin which were taken off our streets on Tuesday,” he said. “I commend our police officers and investigators in York County for diligently protecting our citizens.”