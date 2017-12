× State Police investigate homicide in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Greene Township.

An adult female’s body was discovered by police Thursday outside of a residence in the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Road, the police report says.

State Police were initially contacted at 11:29 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on the home, the report adds.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.