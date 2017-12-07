State Police investigate woman’s death in Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they have multiple suspects in custody in connection with a homicide Thursday morning.

Neighbors called 911 Thursday morning to check the welfare of a 46-year-old woman, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

When police arrived, they found the woman's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in front of her home on the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Circle.

"People in the area had a concern, so they contacted the state police," Trooper Brent Miller said. "Neighbors are familiar with with this residence, so there was some concern so our troopers came out to to investigate that concern and that's when they discovered the body."

Miller said late Thursday that multiple suspects were in custody, but it was unclear whether they had yet been arrested or charged.

He described the scene as "gruesome," but no manner of death has been released by officials.

"We don't have a direct cause of her death, but we do we do know foul play was involved, however the public is not in any danger," Miller said.

A large tent was set up adjacent to the home, and investigators could occasionally be seen through the windows gathering evidence inside the home.

"We have our CARS unit, which is our reconstruction unit that comes out on fatal crashes," Miller said. "They also do homicide scenes as well, so they're going to plot points to show exactly yardage, feet, how far the body is away from the residence, stuff like that."

Mountain Shadow Circle remained closed to the public as of 10 p.m. Thursday, and the only line of sight to the home was from a cul-de-sac across from the back of the residence.

"We start with a blank slate and then paint the picture of what happened," Miller said. "We have to do that through evidence, through plotting points with our reconstruction unit and our investigators as they they actively do interviews and conduct interviews in the neighborhood."