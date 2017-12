BERKS COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to identify a suspect accused of trying to pass a fake check at a Ruscombmanor Township bank Monday.

According to police, the suspect entered the Tompkins Vist Bank, on the 3400 block of Pricetown Road, at 4:25 p.m. He allegedly attempted to pass a forged and fake check, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked ot contact Trooper Bradley Smith at (610) 378-4011.