Statewide bear season results in 30% less harvest than in 2016
PENNSYLVANIA– The statewide bear season has resulted in a harvest of 1,796, about a 30% decrease compared to the 2,579 bears that were taken during the four days in 2016.
Extensive rain on the season’s opening day, November 18, may have led to the harvest decline.
However, archery and other early-bear season harvest data was not included in the report.
Two bears over 500 pounds were taken on the season’s final day, including a 581 pound male taken in Perry County.
The state’s heaviest bear this season was a male estimated at 700 pounds in Venango County.
For more on the 2017 harvest, you can view the state game commission’s website here.