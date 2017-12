× Steelers announce Ryan Shazier has surgery to address spinal injury

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent surgery to address his spinal injury Wednesday night, according to a statement from the team.

UPMC neurosurgeons Dr. David Okonkwo and Dr. Joseph Maroon performed the operation, which was intended to stabilze Shazier’s spine, according to Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten.

There was no further word on Shazier’s condition.

Statement from UPMC Neurosurgeons & #Steelers Team Physicians on Ryan Shazier pic.twitter.com/nE7xgsx7Tx — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 7, 2017