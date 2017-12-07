× Three facing charges after search warrant uncovers drug dealing operation in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three people are facing charges after a search of a residence revealed a drug dealing operation.

Tyquan Bethune, 19, and Jada Saunders, 18, are facing possession with intent to deliver cocaine, criminal conspiracy, and receiving stolen property charges.

Shawn Chance was arrested on a bench warrant.

On December 4, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Live Oak Lane in York.

Police found cocaine and drug preparation and packaging equipment, which were seized from the residence.

Police also found two stolen handguns.

Bethune and Saunders both admitted to knowing about the drugs and guns in the residence.

Now, they will face charges.