Two dead, one seriously injured after crash on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are dead and one is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 81.

On December 6 around 5:45 p.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 47 for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, police found that a Dave’s Truck Repair tow truck was merging from the shoulder into the right lane of I-81 SB.

A Ford Explorer was traveling in the right lane and collided with the left rear of the tow truck.

Both vehicles came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

The front passenger and right rear passenger of the Ford Explorer were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was transported to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tow truck were not injured.