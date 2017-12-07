× Virginia man charged after being drunk during wreck that killed two Lancaster County men

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Virginia man is facing charges after being drunk during a crash that killed two Lancaster County men.

Anthony Caldwell, 30, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI and other related charges for the September 10 crash on Route 222.

A police reconstruction of the crash scene determined that Caldwell’s van veered from the right northbound lane on Route 222 and across a fog line before striking Ralph Waltrous, 44, and Robert Buckwalter, 46, who were on foot.

Waltrous was a tow-truck driver while Buckwalter was the driver receiving the tow at the time of the crash.

Both were killed after being impacted by Caldwell’s van.

A test shortly after the crash showed that Caldwell’s blood alcohol level was .088. Caldwell was also not licensed to drive, having only a learner’s permit from Virginia.

Prior to the crash, witnesses told police that the van was driving erratically, swerving from lane to lane.

On Wednesday, Caldwell surrendered to police and bail was set at $750,000.