Wellness Centers of PA announce the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries in 2018

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Wellness Centers of PA announced today that its affiliate network of medical marijuana dispensaries in Lebanon, Altoona, Dubois, Brookville, Bradford and Gettysburg will open mid-Q1 of 2018. Of the 27 dispensary permit holders in Pennsylvania, Wellness Centers of PA is the only affiliated consortium approved to open six dispensaries, making it the largest provider of dispensary services in the state.

Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program was enacted to provide access to medical marijuana products and services to patients who are suffering from one of the 17 serious medical conditions defined in the Medical Marijuana Act. The conditions are debilitating and, in many cases, terminal.

“We’re excited to open these dispensaries and get patients the help they need,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Glen Mesaros. “Our goal is to provide safe, compassionate and consistent care to patients all across Pennsylvania.”

Wellness Centers of PA has designed its dispensaries to exceed the requirements set forth by state regulators in order to provide a safe and professional environment for patients. State-licensed pharmacists and medical professionals will be accessible at each location, and all team members will be trained to the highest standards of compassion and professionalism.

“We live and work in these communities and want these facilities to be a place where everyone feels welcome and safe,” said Chief Executive Officer Robert Kemp. “We want to be the premier provider of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.” These dispensaries will provide patients with a variety of product types and formulations. Vaporizer pens, sublingual tinctures, capsules, liquids and topical creams will be among the available medications. Patients will be guided through these various forms to find a product that provides them relief specific to their condition. All products provided will be produced in Pennsylvania and will meet the state’s rigorous testing standards.

For more information on the PA Medical Marijuana Program, visit their website here.