Wernersville man escapes injury after motorcycle crash in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 20-year-old Wernersville man escaped without serious injury after crashing his motorcycle on the 500 block of Becker Road just after midnight Thursday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police say Cody Houck was walking around when officers arrived at the scene of the crash at 12:05 a.m. Houck’s motorcycle had gone off the road into a field.

Houck told police he was traveling west on the 500 block of Becker Road when he entered a curve in the roadway and lost traction due to a patch of gravel. His 2004 Honda motorcycle slid into a small embankment on the left side of the road and rolled into the field.

Police say Houck could not recall how fast he was traveling at the time of the accident. He did not sustain any injuries. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.