'Who's got a trendy name? YOU do!': Here are Rover.com's 100 most-popular dog names of 2017

Is your dog’s name trendy, or is it oh-so-last-year?

You can find out on a new report released Wednesday by Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers. The site has tracked the 100 most popular pooch names for the last five years.

“Bella” was the top-ranked name for female dogs, according to Rover.com, while “Max” topped the charts for males.

New sources of inspiration in 2017 included “Wonder Woman,” Taylor Swift, and “Stranger Things.”

According to the Rover.com report, Barb — the name of a popular character from Season One of “Stranger Things,” grew 182 percent in the last year. Eleven, the name of another character on the Netflix suspense show, was up 166 percent.

“Star Wars” also continues to have an impact on the dog name landscape; Rey and Leia increased 70 percent this year.

“Game of Thrones”-inspired names rose 12 percent, Rover.com says.

Here are the 100 Most Popular Dog Names (for each gender), according to Rover.com:

Top 100 Female Dog Names

Bella Lucy Daisy Luna Lola Sadie Molly Bailey Maggie Sophie Chloe Stella Lily Penny Zoey Coco Roxy Gracie Mia Nala Ruby Rosie Ellie Abby Zoe Piper Ginger Lilly Lulu Riley Sasha Lexi Pepper Emma Layla Maya Izzy Lady Annie Olive Harley Belle Dixie Millie Willow Princess Charlie Maddie Kona Cali Ella Winnie Roxie Marley Cookie Hazel Scout Athena Callie Phoebe Honey Angel Dakota Minnie Holly Missy Sugar Shelby Nova Leia Josie Penelope Ava Gigi Peanut Fiona Cleo Jasmine Sandy Mocha Harper Macy Sydney Paisley Lacey Bonnie Baby Mila Delilah Pearl Charlotte Trixie Ivy Nina Heidi Georgia Shadow Xena Allie Oreo

Top 100 Male Dog Names