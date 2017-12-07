‘Who’s got a trendy name? YOU do!’: Here are Rover.com’s 100 most-popular dog names of 2017

Is your dog’s name trendy, or is it oh-so-last-year?

You can find out on a new report released Wednesday by Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers. The site has tracked the 100 most popular pooch names for the last five years.

“Bella” was the top-ranked name for female dogs, according to Rover.com, while “Max” topped the charts for males.

New sources of inspiration in 2017 included “Wonder Woman,” Taylor Swift, and “Stranger Things.”

According to the Rover.com report, Barb — the name of a popular character from Season One of “Stranger Things,” grew 182 percent in the last year. Eleven, the name of another character on the Netflix suspense show, was up 166 percent.

“Star Wars” also continues to have an impact on the dog name landscape; Rey and Leia increased 70 percent this year.

“Game of Thrones”-inspired names rose 12 percent, Rover.com says.

Here are the 100 Most Popular Dog Names (for each gender), according to Rover.com:

 

Top 100 Female Dog Names

  1. Bella
  2. Lucy
  3. Daisy
  4. Luna
  5. Lola
  6. Sadie
  7. Molly
  8. Bailey
  9. Maggie
  10. Sophie
  11. Chloe
  12. Stella
  13. Lily
  14. Penny
  15. Zoey
  16. Coco
  17. Roxy
  18. Gracie
  19. Mia
  20. Nala
  21. Ruby
  22. Rosie
  23. Ellie
  24. Abby
  25. Zoe
  26. Piper
  27. Ginger
  28. Lilly
  29. Lulu
  30. Riley
  31. Sasha
  32. Lexi
  33. Pepper
  34. Emma
  35. Layla
  36. Maya
  37. Izzy
  38. Lady
  39. Annie
  40. Olive
  41. Harley
  42. Belle
  43. Dixie
  44. Millie
  45. Willow
  46. Princess
  47. Charlie
  48. Maddie
  49. Kona
  50. Cali
  51. Ella
  52. Winnie
  53. Roxie
  54. Marley
  55. Cookie
  56. Hazel
  57. Scout
  58. Athena
  59. Callie
  60. Phoebe
  61. Honey
  62. Angel
  63. Dakota
  64. Minnie
  65. Holly
  66. Missy
  67. Sugar
  68. Shelby
  69. Nova
  70. Leia
  71. Josie
  72. Penelope
  73. Ava
  74. Gigi
  75. Peanut
  76. Fiona
  77. Cleo
  78. Jasmine
  79. Sandy
  80. Mocha
  81. Harper
  82. Macy
  83. Sydney
  84. Paisley
  85. Lacey
  86. Bonnie
  87. Baby
  88. Mila
  89. Delilah
  90. Pearl
  91. Charlotte
  92. Trixie
  93. Ivy
  94. Nina
  95. Heidi
  96. Georgia
  97. Shadow
  98. Xena
  99. Allie
  100. Oreo

Top 100 Male Dog Names

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Buddy
  5. Jack
  6. Rocky
  7. Bear
  8. Tucker
  9. Oliver
  10. Duke
  11. Toby
  12. Bentley
  13. Milo
  14. Teddy
  15. Leo
  16. Winston
  17. Jax
  18. Zeus
  19. Louie
  20. Murphy
  21. Jake
  22. Dexter
  23. Riley
  24. Gus
  25. Buster
  26. Harley
  27. Bailey
  28. Jackson
  29. Henry
  30. Ollie
  31. Oscar
  32. Finn
  33. Lucky
  34. Moose
  35. Hank
  36. Baxter
  37. Bruno
  38. Diesel
  39. Loki
  40. Sam
  41. Cody
  42. Beau
  43. Bandit
  44. Blue
  45. Jasper
  46. Apollo
  47. Ace
  48. Sammy
  49. Thor
  50. Gunner
  51. Gizmo
  52. Koda
  53. Shadow
  54. Scout
  55. Brody
  56. Bo
  57. Marley
  58. Simba
  59. Roscoe
  60. Otis
  61. Rocco
  62. Rex
  63. George
  64. Hunter
  65. Tank
  66. Luke
  67. Ziggy
  68. Maverick
  69. Rusty
  70. Boomer
  71. Romeo
  72. Tyson
  73. Chance
  74. Benny
  75. Ranger
  76. Prince
  77. Oreo
  78. Bruce
  79. Copper
  80. Benji
  81. Joey
  82. Rudy
  83. Samson
  84. Cash
  85. Peanut
  86. Frankie
  87. Kobe
  88. Coco
  89. Chewy
  90. Chico
  91. Chase
  92. Zeke
  93. King
  94. Chester
  95. Odin
  96. Walter
  97. Brady
  98. Brutus
  99. Mickey
  100. Mac