Work on U.S. 30 west of Gettysburg will begin Monday, PennDOT says

GETTYSBURG — Work to repair a four-mile stretch of U.S. 30 west of the Gettysburg Borough will begin Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The 4.22-mile work area will be between Seminary Ridge Avenue in Cumberland Township and Old Route 30 in Franklin Township, PennDOT says.

The $2,097,291 contract was awarded to Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Annville, Lebanon County, and includes drainage pipe replacement, inlet work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, roadway base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt and replacement with a 3-inch bituminous overlay, guiderail replacement, and new signs and pavement markings, according to PennDOT.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2018.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, and on Fridays between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM. Initially travelers may encounter lane shifts with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours for drainage pipe replacement.

Crews will break during the winter months and resume with base repair, milling and resurfacing operations in the spring.

Sections of U.S. 30, locally known as Chambersburg Road, average between 7,400 and 10,370 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.