1-year-old girl dies after suffocating under folding SUV seat

SWAYZEE, Ind. – An Indiana toddler died after her parents folded the rear seat of their SUV down without realizing she was underneath it, WRTV reports.

The parents of 1-year-old Khloe Villarreal were helping a relative move and left Khloe to sleep in the third-row seat of their Lincoln Navigator.

The girl’s mother pressed the button to make the seat automatically fold so she could load the SUV and didn’t realize Khloe was there.

There was a miscommunication between the parents about the whereabouts of the girl and they didn’t realize she was missing until about 10 minutes after they left the house, Grant County Coroner Chris Butche told WRTV.

By the time Khloe was found, she had suffocated.

The Grant County Prosecutor will determine if any charges will be filed.