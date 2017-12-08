After-school worker accused of raping 13-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New York City after-school counselor was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Michael Jenkins, 24, supervises students at Angelo Patri Middle School on Webster Avenue at Folin Street in Fordham Heights, police confirmed to WPIX. He worked in a program that offers dance, music and other activities designed to give kids safe alternatives after school.

But investigators said the 13-year-old girl who reported the assault was not safe with Jenkins.

He allegedly met with the girl outside of the school on Monday and she went to his house willingly, a law enforcement source said. That's allegedly where the assault happened.

The teen, who attends the school where Jenkins worked, reported the incident to police on Wednesday and that night Jenkins was taken into custody.

Investigators do not believe this has been an ongoing pattern.

Jenkins faces multiple charges, including rape, forcible touching, criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and sex abuse, police said.

He's been suspended without pay and won't be allowed to work in any schools, the city's Department of Education said.

The agency emphasized that Jenkins does not work for them, but rather for a city program run by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).

"The safety of young people is our top priority, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously. The individual was immediately suspended without pay and he is no longer permitted in any schools. DYCD has suspended funding for the program as we determine whether the provider can continue to operate at this school," the agency said in a statement.