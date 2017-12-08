× Cal Ripken, Jr. says “streaks aren’t everything” when speaking about Giants QB Eli Manning

Baseball’s iron man and former Baltimore Oriole great uttered a sentence that many wouldn’t have ever expected to hear.

According to a TMZ Sports video, Cal Ripken, Jr. was asked about New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning losing his consecutive starts streak a week ago.

Ripken repsonded, “It saddened me… but streaks aren’t everything.”

Ripken told TMZ, “I don’t look at it that way — that you’re extending a streak or ending a streak. It never was something that I thought of as beginning or ending.”

You can watch the whole video here.