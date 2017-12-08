× Carlisle police seek man accused of stealing $1,600 from his employer

CARLISLE — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing $1,666.56 from his employer over a two-month period.

Kristopher Spidel, 32, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking. He is accused of stealing from a business he worked for on the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street. His employer reported the theft to Carlisle police on Nov. 20.

Police are still trying to locate Spidel. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.