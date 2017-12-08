× Consultant to Rep. Bob Brady pleads guilty in campaign finance probe

WASHINGTON D.C. — A political consultant for United States Rep. Bob Brady is the third defendant to admit his role in a scheme that attempted to conceal unlawful contributions the congressman’s campaign paid to a 2012 primary opponent to withdraw from the race.

Donald Jones, 62, pleaded guilty Friday to making a false statement to the FBI when he was asked about the particular payment in early May.

Jimmie Moore, Brady’s opponent at the time, admitted guilt to causing false statements in July while his campaign manager, Carolyn Cavaness, did the same, but in October.

According to the plea memorandum, the scheme entailed Moore to drop from the race in exchange for $90,000 in payments from the Philadelphia Democrat’s campaign.

A company created for the sole purpose of receiving the funds and repaying Moore’s campaign debts was created by Cavaness. The payments to the company were routed through political consulting companies run by Jones and another individual to hide the nature and source of the funds, the plea memorandum states.

The plea memorandum says Brady’s campaign made a $25,000 payment to a political consulting company run by Jones which was then sent by check to the company created by Cavaness.

The FBI asked Jones specifically about this — he told the agency that Cavaness had performed work for his company and the campaign of Moore’s opponent in exchange, which was a false statement, the memorandum adds.