× Driver dies after debris strikes him in head on PA Turnpike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The incident occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. at milepost 334.7 in Whitemarsh Township.

Gregory Leiber, driving a Lincoln MKT, was struck in the head by a piece debris in the eastbound lane, the State Police report says. The 57-year-old Langhorne resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, the debris was struck on the westbound side and flew over the center concrete barrier before striking Leiber.

State Police are investigating possible leads to identify the truck which struck the debris in the westbound lanes.