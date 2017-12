Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, PA - In a year full of laughter and tears with award-winning shows at Susquehanna Stage Company, 'How to Succeed in Business (Without Really Trying)' brings a satirical look at office life in the 1960s. But it's a show with a message still relevant in the 21st Century to the cast members putting on the production.

Opening night is Dec 8th with shows running through Dec 17th. Ticket information can be found at https://www.susquehannastageco.com