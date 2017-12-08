× Firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — Members of the Chambersburg Fire Department battled a blaze at an industrial building fire on the 1300 block of S. Fourth Street Friday morning, the department reported.

The fire was reported at 7:04 a.m. First-arriving units found a quickly advancing fire on the loading dock area that extended into the building. Fire was found on the first and second floor of an addition to the original building. Due to high capacity storage conditions and the cork-lined walls of the building, the fire progressed quickly, fire officials said.

More than 50 firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Fayetteville Fire and EMS, Marion Fire Department, Letterkenny Fire Department, New Franklin Fire Department, Cumberland Valley Hose Company, and Holy Spirit EMS responded to battle the fire.

The scene was cleared by 11 a.m. No one was injured.