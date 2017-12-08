× Jerry Sandusky’s son to serve up to 7 years for child sex offenses

CENTRE COUNTY — A son of disgraced former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will serve up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he asked a teenage girl for nude pictures and asked her sister to perform oral sex on him, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 42, received a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, followed by one year of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The sentence was issued Friday, according to court documents.

He was charged with solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, two counts of solicitation to photograph, videotape, depict on computer, or film sexual acts, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

Sandusky is one of six children adopted by Jerry Sandusky, who is serving a long sentence for sexually abusing 10 boys.