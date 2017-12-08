× New Jersey pastor and Creation Festival co-founder charged with sexually assaulting 4 minors

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey — A New Jersey pastor with ties to Pennsylvania has been charged with sexually assaulting four minors over a period of time ending two years ago, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Harry L. Thomas, of Medford Township, was charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree), three counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children (Second Degree).

Thomas, the pastor of Come Alive Church in Medford Township, is the co-founder of Creation Festival, a Christian music festival held annually in Pennsylvania since 1979.

He was taken into custody Thursday morning and is being treated at a medical facility, where he is under guard by the Burlington County Department of Corrections.

The investigation revealed that the assaults occurred in Medford Township between 1999 and 2015. Information about the victims is being withheld in an attempt to protect their identities.

The case is being investigated by the Medford Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Medford Police Detective William Knecht and BCPO Detective Jack Bowker.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit.

Anyone who may have experienced inappropriate contact by Thomas is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit at 609-265-5879, or the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511.