FOX43 - The opening night of high school basketball is one of the best days on the sports calendar. Schools hosting tip-off tournaments for both girls and boys giving area fans a chance to see some of the best players around.

Camp Hill's Diamond Bragg is headed to Wisconsin next season but she is anxious to get her senior year under way.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Northeastern made it all the way to the state semifinals last year. This season behind Anthony Rizzutto, who is committed to SUNY-Albany wants to take it one step further.

