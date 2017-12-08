× Pedestrian struck near Manheim, Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating a reported accident in which a pedestrian was struck.

According to a police report, the incident happened Friday morning on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township, on the outskirts of Manheim. The pedestrian was struck by a single vehicle, police say.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not disclosed.

Police say traffic in the area may be disrupted until the investigation is complete.