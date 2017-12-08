× Police charge 2 suspects in murder of Chambersburg woman

CHAMBERSBURG — A 21-year-old Greencastle man and a 26-year-old Greencastle woman were charged with homicide in the death of Jamie Ruth Daley Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Nicholas Shinn and Tosha Daley, both of the 200 block of South Allison Street, are accused of stabbing Jamie Daley to death Thursday morning at Jaime Daley’s home on the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Circle, police say.

Jamie Daley is Tosha Daley’s stepmother, according to police.

Police say Jamie Daley’s body showed multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt force trauma. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death, according to police.

Shinn is charged with Murder of the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder of the First Degree, Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Tosha Daley is charged with Murder of the First Degree with Accomplice Liability, Criminal Solicitation Murder of the First Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Second Degree, Burglary (Overnight Accomodations-Person Present with Accomplice Liability), Criminal Conspiracy Burglary, Criminal Solicitation Burglary, Robbery with Accomplice Liability, Criminal Conspiracy Robbery, Criminal Solicitation Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking with Accomplice Liability, Criminal Conspiracty Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Criminal Solicitation Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Both suspects are at Franklin County Prison, where they are being held without bail.