Police investigating second Christmas light cutting in two weeks at a York County residence

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a home’s Christmas lights were cut for the second time in as many weeks.

On Monday, December 4 at 8 a.m., police were notified of a criminal mischief incident in the 1000 block of Hill Street.

The victim reported that the Christmas lights in front of their home were cut for a second time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the department at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org.